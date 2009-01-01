Home | News | General | BREAKING: Many Feared Dead as Soldiers Reportedly Exchange Gunfire with Bandits in Zamfara

A report by Daily Trust states many have been feared killed as soldiers engaged in a shootout with armed bandits in Kabasa village of Magami District in Gusau local government area of Zamfara state.

The newspaper reported that at least three soldiers and seven other persons were killed during the violence.

Residents were reported to have said that the armed men arrived at the community on motorcycles firing at people.

A resident identified Saminu Usman said:

“The whole community was thrown into pandemonium as several other residents trying to escape the attack were injured. Seven people were confirmed dead in the attack."

The Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, has reacted to the ugly development through his information commissioner, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara.

The governor said he is saddened and disturbed by the sad event that led to the loss of lives in the village and strongly condemned it.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Zamfara state police command redeployed its Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Kaura-Namoda following allegations of conniving with the bandits terrorising the area.

Mohammed Shehu, the command’s spokesman, in a statement on Monday, March 16 announced the transfer of the unnamed DPO.

The statement revealed that the police authorities in the state have redeployed the DPO to the police command headquarters as OC provost, while Umar Abdullahi, an assistant commissioner of police, has been appointed as acting DPO of the division.

In another report, President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration has discovered that criminals have infiltrated the mining industry in the country.

The Nigerian leader made this known on Tuesday, March 16, while declaring open the 56th annual international conference and exhibition of the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

President Buhari noted that since most mining activities were taking place in remote places, it was easy for criminals to infiltrate the mining industry.

