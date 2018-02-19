Home | News | General | Emotional Letter Schoolgirl Kidnapped by Boko Haram Secretly Wrote to Her Dad while in Captivity

Naomi Adamu was one of the 270 students of the Chibok Government Secondary School kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorists in 2014.

At the time of the kidnap, Naomi was 24; she was the oldest among the students.

President Buhari (Rear C) poses for a photo with the relatives of abducted Chibok girls after 82 of them were released in 2017. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

According to a BBC report, the young lady displayed extraordinary courage as she defied the efforts of the insurgents to marry her off and also refused to be forcefully converted to Islam.

Naomi and one of her classmates wrote secret diaries in textbooks they were given to write Islamic verses.

According to her, their plan was to write down their stories and give them to whoever among them gets a chance to escape, so that Nigerians can get to know what happened to them.

The brave lady in one of her diaries wrote a letter to her dad, just before Christmas of the year they were kidnapped.

Below is the letter as reproduced in the BBC report:

"Dear my lovely dad, I miss you so much in this moment.

"Dad, I want to see you, I'm so worried about you and mum and the rest of the people at home.

"I wasn't aware that this could happen to me, none of us who Boko Haram kidnapped realised that. By the Grace of God dad, I miss you so much.

"I want you to help me in prayer all the time so that I will defeat the devil each time he comes to torment me. So dad, I will like to stop here.

"I miss you so much. Goodbye have a nice day.

"Your lovely daughter, Naomi Adamu. Wish you a merry Christmas."

After three years in the den of the terrorists, Naomi was eventually freed in 2017 along with 81 other girls. She is now married.

In another related report, Nathan and Rebecca Sharibu, parents of the only Dapchi schoolgirl remaining in Boko Haram captivity, Leah Sharibu, have reminded President Muhammadu Buhari of his promise to rescue their daughter.

Leah, a Christian, was among 110 female students of the Government Science Secondary School, Dapchi in Yobe state who were abducted on February 19, 2018, by Boko Haram.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, on Sunday, March 14, assured that the ongoing war against Boko Haram will soon be over.

Attahiru made the comment in Yobe state when he visited troops of Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole of the Nigerian Army in Damaturu.

The COAS told the soldiers that he came to assure them that Boko Haram would be ended within a reasonable period of time.

*****

Source: Legit

