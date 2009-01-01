Home | News | General | Very Simple Guide on How to Write N-Power Test for Batch C Applicants

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development recently announced the next stage of the enrolment for the Batch-C N-Power applicants.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Legit.ng notes that the ministry has made some new changes in the enrolment process, including the introduction of a new portal.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development recently announced the next stage of the enrolment for the Batch-C N-Power applicants. Photo credit: @npower_ng

Source: Twitter

Also, as previously done, applicants are expected to write a test as part of the criteria for selection.

This piece guides you on how to proceed with the enrolment process, including the test.

1. Visit www.nasims.gov.ng

Visit www.nasims.gov.ng to log into the portal with your email address. Input your registered email and click on "Forget Password"

2. Check your email inbox

After clicking on "Forget Password", check your email inbox. You will find there the information on how to login to the portal.

3. Update your personal information and records

Read also Unemployed Nigerians told to continue N-Power registration for Batch C, FG clarifies test process

Upon signing in successfully, you will need to update your personal information and records appropriately before moving on to the next step.

4. Take the online test

The test, as earlier stated, is an important part of the selection process. So, take it seriously and follow the instruction provided on the portal on how to do the test.

5. Submit the test

After doing the online based test, click on submit and wait for the next stage of the enrolment process.

For complaints and enquiries, npower@nasims.gov.ng is the dedicated email address for the programme.

The next stage after the test will be physical screening for the shortlisted successful applicants.

PAY ATTENTION: Join a community of CEOs, founders and decision-makers: subscribe for a free monthly business newsletter Digital Talks and succeed BIG!

Meanwhile, the minister of humanitarian affairs disaster management and social development, Sadiya Farouq, has said the Batch C programme would run for 12 months.

Read also N-Power: FG gives fresh updates on Batch C selection process

She added that each beneficiary would be paid a monthly stipend of N30,000.

On the number of people that will be recruited, she said the federal government has reached another milestone in the process of recruiting and onboarding of the Batch C N-Power beneficiaries beginning with 500,000 beneficiaries.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government hired about 30,000 former N-Power beneficiaries as Agric enumerators.

The announcement was made in a statement by the spokesperson of the vice president, Laolu Akande, in Abuja.

*****

Nurudeen Lawal is a Legit.ng journalist passionate about fact-checking/verification journalism. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Literature-in-English from Obafemi Awolowo University. As Politics Editor, Nurudeen mostly writes on Nigeria’s political and socio-economic developments. He has attended different workshops, conferences and training on fact-checking and digital reporting, among others. Learn more about him on Twitter, @Nurudeen Lawal_

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General