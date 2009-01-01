Home | News | General | Lady Who Loves Attention Spends N626m to Look like Kim Kardashian

- A young British influencer shares how she spent £1.1m (N626 million) to look like reality TV star Kim Kardashian

- The exorbitant spender shares that she did not mind paying a large amount of money on keeping up with Kim K because she absolutely loves the attention she gets

- She now has thousands of followers who absolutely adore her and seemingly make her big spend worth it

Kim Kardashian has become a household name globally which makes it no surprise really that som many young rich and lavish women pay £1.1m (N626 million) to look as much like the reality star as possible. A young London influencer, Chaly DN is one of them.

The young woman has reportedly forked out millions of pounds in an effort to look like Kim Kardashian because she "loves all the attention she gets from resembling the former wife of Kanye West.

In a recent interview, Chaly reveals that she started following Kim K on Instagram and it was love at first sight for her. Chaly also said that she believed that the reality star is the most beautiful woman in the world.

According to a The Sun article, Chaly says that she has not had any surgery to look like Kim K but she has had a series of Botox and filler procedures, something she says everyone does. In order to keep up with the Kardashians, she has spent millions on dressing like the star and purchasing almost every designer item the star owns.

Chaly spends millions to keep up with the Kardashians. Images: Chaly ND

Source: UGC

According to a News24 article, Chaly has even bought a faux fur coat worth N11.5 million and has also spent about N227.6 million on designer bags.

In another of Kim Kardashian's stories, the eality TV star took to her Twitter timeline to share an adorable throwback photo. Kim is a beautiful woman but she showed her fans that she's always been gorgeous.

The star shared a picture of herself when she was just 16 years old. Kim Kardashian is known for her good looks which changed as she grew older but one thing that's clear is that her beauty is timeless.

