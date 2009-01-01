Home | News | General | Don Jazzy celebrates 15-year-old mathematics champion, invites her to spend a day with Mavin crew

- Top Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, has shown love to 15-year-old mathematics champion, Faith Odunsi

- The producer recounted how he struggled greatly with the subject when he was in school

- Don Jazzy then invited Faith to spend a day at Mavin headquarters and maybe teach him some calculations

Popular Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, recently celebrated 15-year-old whiz kid, Faith Odunsi, for winning a mathematics competition.

The music producer has once again proven why he is much loved by numerous Nigerians.

It is no news that students who have achieved educational feats are not as celebrated and given enough coverage like other people but Don Jazzy has taken a step to change that narrative.

The producer reacted to the news of 15-year-old Odunsi who won an international competition called the Global Open Mathematics Tournament.

Don Jazzy praised 15-year-old Faith Odunsi who won an international competition. Photos: @donjazzy @ota_gossip

Source: Twitter

To reward Faith’s great achievement, Don Jazzy invited her to his Mavin Headquarters to spend some time. He also asked if she would teach him a bit of maths when she comes.

The celebrity said the news reminded him of how much he struggled with the subject as a student. He also told his fans to help him with the search of the bright kid.

He wrote:

“Congratulations Faith! Seeing this reminds me of how I struggled with maths in Ijanikin! Lol. Will you like to spend a day with the amazing people at Mavin? Maybe you can also teach me some maths when you come. Help me find Faith!”

See his tweet below:

Nice one.

In other news, Legit.ng reported that popular comedian, Taaooma visited Don Jazzy at his studio and he even featured in a skit.

Taking to social media, Taaooma shared a video of herself discussing with Don Jazzy and she even joked about welcoming him to his music label, MAVIN, as they shared a handshake.

---

