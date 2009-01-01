Home | News | General | WTO DG Okonjo-Iweala applauds afrobeat superstars Wizkid, Burna Boy over Grammy win, 'exportable services'

- Okonjo-Iweala is the latest Nigerian to congratulate Burna Boy and Wizkid for bringing the Grammys home

- The WTO DG while applauding their efforts noted that they are examples of services that can be exported

- The world leader equally noted that a lot of other creative arts are also being exported

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nigerian music stars Burna Boy and Wizkid have gotten a nod from Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

According to reports by The Guardian, the WTO DG applauded the efforts of the two music stars on Tuesday, March 16, during a meeting with captains of the industry sector.

Okonjo-Iweala in the meeting commended the vibrant entertainment industry and efforts of artists, writers, actors, filmmakers among others.

Read also Kids’ Choice Awards 2021: Emmanuella wins Favourite African Social Media Star

WTO DG applauds Wizkid, Burna Boy over Grammy Win. Photo: @wizkidnews/@worldtradeorganization

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Citing the Grammy winners as an example of services that can be exported out of the country, Okonjo-Iweala said:

"Recently Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Wizkid won the grammy award for their music and I will like to congratulate and applaud them because they were an example of services we can export.

“We are exporting so much of our creative arts abroad and this seems to be encouraged,”

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that music star and DMW boss, Davido, joined other Nigerians to celebrate his colleagues, Burna Boy and Wizkid, for winning their first Grammy Awards.

Davido in a congratulatory post shared on his social media page noted that the win is an achievement for the country as a whole.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Read also Kemi Olunloyo says Wizkid and Burna Boy should start charging N114.3m for collabos

---

Adeyinka Odutuyo is an entertainment/lifestyle journalist at Legit.ng with over three years of working experience in the media industry.

He has a degree in Linguistics and Communication Studies from Osun State University, Osogbo. When he is not writing about celebrities, you will find him blogging about local Nigerian recipes on Instagram (@playfoodbyyinka)

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General