£4.2Million: Group drags FG to court

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

NIGER Delta Democratic Union, NDDU, has dragged the Federal Government to the Federal High Court, Asaba to challenge the decision to declare itself the sole ownership of returned 4.2million pounds sterling loot earlier seized from former Governor of Delta State, by the British Government.

The facilitator of the group, Dr Akpo Mudiaga Odje, in a statement, described the decision of the Federal Government to spend the money as an act of financial terrorism and gluttony.

Odje in the statement, said: “We have watched with paralyzing suspicion, the galaxy of controversies and cocktails of cacophony trailing the returned loot.

“We are however appalled by the Federal Government’s unilateral decision to sequestrate and/or declare sole ownership over the said £4.2million by deciding how same is to be put into use and which said usage is regrettably for developing areas outside Delta State, which is actually the real owner of these returned funds.

“Indeed, to us and the tendencies we represent, this is an act of financial terrorism and fiscal gluttony, to say the least. The people of Delta State lucidly possess the undisputable allodial title over these funds, and as such, should be the exclusive beneficiaries of same.

“In that spirit of a proclivity for justice and in concord with even the scanty fiscal federal implants in the 1999 Constitution, we have through the labyrinth and groundswell of unanimity decided to challenge the centrifugal pasturing of the Federal Government on this vexed issue, as adumbrated by the Attorney General of the Federation.

“Accordingly, an action has been filed at the Federal High Court, Asaba to challenge this unprovoked onslaught and unrestrained belligerence against our Constitution and the People of Delta State.”

