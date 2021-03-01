Home | News | General | Let’s celebrate LKJ by way of life and not by words — Hamzat

Kindly Share This Story:

Crowd at A Day of Tributes event for Late Lateef Kayode Jakande, LKJ, first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, at Mobolaji Olufunsho Johnson Stadium Arena, formerly Onikan Stadium.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Olufemi Hamzat has urged Nigerians and residents to celebrate the late First Civilian Governor of the state, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, LJK, by our way of life and not by mere words and eulogies.

Jakande, fondly called “Baba Kekere,” who was aged 91 died on Thursday, February 11, 2021at his residence.

He was an erudite journalist, publisher, administrator par excellence and a political giant.

“He made indelible marks in Nigeria’s political history dated back to his days in Action Group and UPN. Nigeria’s political history cannot be written without a mention of Jakande (Baba Kekere).”

Hamzat gave the urge on Wednesday, at the ongoing “A Day of Tributes” held in honour of late Jakande at rehabilitated Mobolaji Olufunsho Johnson Stadium Arena, formerly Onikan Stadium.

The day of tributes organised by the State Government was attended by dignitaries, top government functionaries, religious leader.

Paying tributes to the first civilian executive governor of Lagos, is Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Hamzat described late LKJ as an accomplished Democrat, selfless leader. Jakande defines the essence of leadership. A detribalised politician.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General