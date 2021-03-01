Home | News | General | Jubilation as Obaseki commissions Ovwor — Effurun-Otor Bridge

…We won’t abandon any project in Delta – Okowa

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Tuesday, commissioned the multi-million naira Ovwor-Effurun-Otor Bridge, Ughelli South Local Government Area, built by the Delta State government.

Indigenes of both communities who were excited by the completion of the project were on the ground to entertain Obaseki, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and other dignitaries who graced the occasion.

Commissioning the bridge, Obaseki who had earlier inaugurated the rehabilitated 34 kilometres Otu-Jeremi-Okwagbe Road, the interlocking of Ughelli South Secretariat and access road to the council’s staff quarters, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done on the project.

Describing Okowa as an unusual politician who was not known to make promises he had no intention of fulfilling, he said “He is not only building physical bridges, he is building community, social and economic bridges.

“With the kind of leadership he is providing, we are very encouraged in Edo State. See the number of projects he has been embarking on in the last six years.

“Those who are criticizing Niger Delta governors on what they are doing with 13 per cent derivation should come to Delta State, should come to Ughelli South.”

Congratulating Governor Okowa, the Ovwor and Effurun-Otor communities on the completion of the project, he said “that the contractor “Is an indigene of this place is very impressive. It shows that we have the people and capacity to do quality jobs”.

In his remarks, Governor Okowa expressed delight that “what we started a few years ago has brought joy to our people”, assuring that his administration had no intention of abandoning any project it has embarked on.

While promising that his administration would deliver on the Ovwor hospital by next year, he reiterated the commitment of his administration to continue to execute projects that would impact positively the social and economic lives of the people.

On his part, the Orovworere of Effurun Otor kingdom, HRM Johnson Duku Il, thanked Okowa for resolving “the age-long infrastructural deficit” the communities, noting that “Executing people-oriented projects has become a way of life of Governor Okowa”.

Earlier, Chairman of Ughelli South, Dr Richard Kofi, described the project as a legacy project that has connected the two communities and other communities in the council area.

Chatting with newsmen on the sidelines of the Commissioning, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Obakpor J U Construction Company, Olorogun J U Oguma thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for giving them the opportunity to express their technical know-how in the building of roads, bridges and other infrastructures in the State.

Oguma said the completion and Commissioning of the bridge have opened up Ovwor-Olomu and Effurun-Otor, adding that it was a boost to the socio-economic lives of the people.

