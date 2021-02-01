Home | News | General | Immortalization: Lagos to set up Endowment Leadership Fellowship Academy in honour of LKJ

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Sanwo-Olu says Red rail-line ready in 2022 to revive planned metro line project

…Let’s celebrate LKJ by our way of life and not by words, Hamzat

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced plans to set up the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy to honour the first Civilian Governor of the state, the late Lateef Kayode Jakande.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that the foundation will be supported by an Act of the State Assembly to give it legal backing.

The governor made the remarks on Wednesday, at “A Day of Tributes” held in honour of late Jakande at rehabilitated Mobolaji Olufunsho Johnson Stadium Arena, formerly named, Onikan Stadium.

The day of tributes organised by the State Government was attended by dignitaries, top government functionaries, religious leader.

Jakande, fondly called “Baba Kekere,” who was aged 91 died on Thursday, February 11, 2021at his residence.

Sanwo-Olu described “Baba Kekere” as an erudite journalist, publisher, administrator par excellence and a political giant.

Earlier, in a welcome address, Hamzat urged Nigerians and residents to celebrate the late LJK, by their way of life and not by mere words and eulogies.

Hamzat described late LKJ as an accomplished Democrat, selfless leader. Jakande defines the essence of leadership. A detribalised politician.

“He made indelible marks in Nigeria’s political history dated back to his days in Action Group and UPN. Nigeria’s political history cannot be written without a mention of Jakande (Baba Kekere),” Hamzat stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General