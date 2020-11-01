Home | News | General | Man in court for allegedly belonging to secret cult

Kindly Share This Story:

A 36-year-old man, Gbenga Olanrewaju, on Wednesday appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing a mobile phone and belonging to an unlawful secret cult.

The defendant, who resides in Ijesha area of Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy, stealing and belonging to a secret cult.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 4, about 6:58p.m. at Mabo Junction on Ishaga Road, Surulere, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan alleged that the defendant and others still at large allegedly accosted one Blessing Madu and informed her that they were members of Aiye Confraternity (secret cult) to create fear into her.

He said that during the encounter, the defendant allegedly dispossessed Blessing of her phone and escaped.

He said that detectives from Surulere Police Station later apprehended the defendant.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 232, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan-Oni admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Dan-Oni adjourned the case until April 30 for mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General