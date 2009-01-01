Home | News | General | Panic at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea handed tough opponent in Champions League simulated draw

- Champions League last-16 stage has been completed

- Chelsea booked their spot in the quarterfinals for the first time in seven years after the victory over Atletico

- The Blues have now been handed PSG pairing in the next round in a simulated draw

Chelsea advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2014 in style after beating Atletico Madrid 3-0 on aggregate after both legs of their fixtures.

Having claimed a 1-0 triumph in the reverse fixture last month, the Blues maintained their dominance over the Spanish League outfit with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

A goal each from Hakim Ziyech and Emerson ensured the London club extended their unbeaten run to 13 games since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in late January.

Meanwhile, after booking their place in the last-eight of the competition, the 2012 winners have now been predicted to face Paris Saint Germain in the next phase.

Chelsea during their UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash against Paris Saint Germain at Stamford Bridge. Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, it will an all-English quarterfinal between Liverpool and Manchester City according to SunSport simulations.

Other pairings that came were provided by randomresult.com threw up some tasty last-eight ties with Chelsea set to battle PSG who were taken to the final by current Blues boss Tuchel.

With the Reds tipped to battle Man City, it will be another battle between the two managers who met at the same stage of the competition three years ago.

Jurgen Klopp's men emerged victorious on both legs with a 5-1 aggregate win over Pep Guardiola after both legs.

Other simulated draws include Bayern Munich facing Real Madrid, while Porto and Borussia Dortmund will battle for a spot in the semifinals.

The real Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws will take place on Friday morning in Switzerland and the last-8 games are scheduled to take place on April 6/7 and April 13/14.

The semifinals are billed for April 27/28 and May 4/5 and the grand finale is due to be played in Istanbul on Saturday 29 May.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea progressed to the quarterfinals of this season's Champions League following their 3-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid.

A goal each from Hakim Ziyech and Emerson were all the Blues needed in the second-leg of their last-16 encounter at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, March 17.

The Stamford Bridge side went into the return leg with a 1-0 advantage salvaged in the reverse tie played in Romania.

