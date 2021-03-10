Home | News | General | Nigerian Lady Deported From Oman Stranded at Lagos Airport as She Loses Memory

- A young Nigerian lady named Funmilayo Victoria Fehintola was recently deported from Oman

- However, instead of going home upon arrival, the lady is said to have lost her memory and is now roaming about at the Lagos airport

- A good samaritan who has been taking care of her called on members of the public to help locate her family

A Nigerian lady identified as Funmilayo Victoria Fehintola is reportedly roaming about at the Murtala Muhammad Airport in Lagos after allegedly losing memory.

Daily Trust reported that the 31-year-old lady who is a native of Ondo state was deported from Oman on Friday, March 12.

According to the newspaper, Funmilayo, whose passport number is A10173960, exhibited abnormal behaviour when accosted at the vicinity of the airport.

Her documents indicate that she left Nigeria in 2019 to the Middle East country.

A good Samaritan and cargo agent at the airport, Thompson Oladapo, who has been catering for Funmilayo’s upkeep for a week, said the lady hardly responds to inquiries from people who attempt to assist her to locate her family.

He said Funmilayo alleged that she was injected with a substance unknown to her in Oman before she was bundled into the aircraft she boarded to Lagos.

Also, her document showed that she received her certificate for negative PCR status for travel purpose on the 10th of March, 2021 from Salalah Al Gharbia Health Center in Oman while the certificate was signed by Dr Salih Al Azawi and the Consultant was Ahmed Abdul Wahab Ahmed Mohd.

Also, another document issued by the Dubai Health Authority via the AMC Family Medicine DXB Concourse B certified by the facility Managing Director, Bisher Josef Alazzam, noted that “the patient is vitally stable, there is no obvious medical contraindication for travel at the time of discharge”.

However, the result also indicated that the issue addressed was ‘abnormal behaviour’.

Her caregiver also disclosed that he visited Ibadan, on Tuesday, March 16, to locate the address indicated in Funmilayo's data provided by the immigration but no such place was found.

Thompson, therefore, appealed to members of the public to help locate the family members of the young lady to come to her aid and take her away from the premises of the airport.

In 2019, Legit.ng reported the story of a social media user identified as Oluyemi Fasipe who took to Twitter to share the plight of a Nigerian woman who was trapped in Oman and needed the goodwill of people to aid her return to her home country.

The video shared by Fasipe showed the lady in question giving a recount of her experience in the country and how she would really like to return home. The woman, a nurse by profession, narrated that her journey to Oman had been inspired by the promises of greener pastures and an opportunity to earn more money.

However, to her dismay, she ended up working as a ‘slave’ for some Arabs in the country, who made it clear that they have full control over her for two years, as that was the agreement they had with the people that facilitated her travel to the country.

*****

