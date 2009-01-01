Home | News | General | Forbes names Kanye West as the richest black man in America, he's worth N2.5trn

- Popular American musician Kanye West has officially become the richest black man in the US

- Kanye's wealth came years after the rapper said he was neck-deep in debt in 2015 as he looked for ways to get out

- Yezzy brand, his multi-billion dollars company, is also doing well with profitable deals with GAP and Adidas

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The Source has reported that Kanye West was named by Forbes as the richest man in America with a staggering worth of $6.6 billion ((N2,514,930,000,000).

Sources of the American rapper’s fortune were led by his shoe company, Yezzy, which recently partnered with Adidas and Gap Inc.

The same brand was rated to be worth between $3.2 billion (N1,219,360,000,000) and $4.7 billion (N1,790,935,000,000).

Read also Ibori’s kinsmen claim loot recovered by UK govt was £6.2million, not £4.2m

Kanye has a total of $122 million (N80,782,600,000) in both stock and cash. A good sum of $110 million (N41,915,500,000) came from his music.

It should be noted that Kanye has total ownership of Yezzy and has gone into a 10-year contract under what is known as YZY/GAP deal.

The year 2022 could be greater for the American rapper as GAP is expected to fully operate. Photo source: Karwai Tang, Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

According to Bloomberg, the GAP company is expected to make $150 million (N57,157,500,000) in sales as it goes into full operation in 2022.

The CEO of the company, Sonia Syngal, said that the rapper is very focused and added that:

“The entire Gap team are heads down and believe this to be a very big potential for us.”

This big turnaround for Kanye came years after he told BET in 2015 that he was very much in debt, owing to the tune of $16 million (N6,096,800,000).

In 2016 with his debt profile at $53 million (N20,195,650,000), he implored Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg to invest in him. In 2018, he was making a sweet $100 million (N38,105,000,000) in royalties through an Adidas relationship.

Read also A look at Obafemi Martins and Burna Boy's car garage settles the debate on who is richer

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from her husband of almost seven years, Kanye West.

This came after there were a number of reports that the couple were no longer coping and were headed for splitsville.

The two are super famous in their own rights and there's a lot of wealth between them. There's plenty at stake for the couple, houses, cars, and four children.

---

Joseph Omotayo writes for the human interest desk at Legit.ng. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University with a degree in Literature in English. He loves basketball and books. He tweets @omotayome.

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General