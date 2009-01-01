Home | News | General | If your woman struggles to pay her bills, dump her: OAP N6 advises men

- Media personality N6 has taken to Instagram to advise men on the kind of women they should put up with

- According to the OAP, men should never sit back and watch their woman struggle to pay her bills

- N6 advised that such women should be dumped to accommodate rich ones

Nigerian OAP, N6, has weighed in on romantic relationships between men and women who are broke or struggling.

Looks like he is not a fan of women who are broke and can't afford to foot their bills.

It is not uncommon to see Nigerian men express interest in women and still foot part or all of their bills in the relationship.

N6 says men should follow rich women Photo credit: @n6oflife

Source: Instagram

As for N6, no man should sit back and watch his woman struggle to pay bills.

In a post which he shared on his Instagram story channel, the media personality suggested that men with such partners should break up with them.

He advised that they move out to find another woman who has money with immediate effect.

In his words:

"As a man, you should never sit back and watch your woman struggle to pay bills. I suggest that you break up with her and go find you a babe that has money immediately."

Check out the post below:

N6 says men do not deserve to be with broke women Photo credit: @n6oflife

Source: Instagram

----

