Home | News | General | Two men adopt an abandoned dog, dress it in matching outfit as theirs, photos go viral, spark reactions

- Two men reportedly from Bolivia have warmed hearts with their kind gesture to a dog

- The men, in a viral tweet, were said to have adopted an unknown dog and could be seen rocking same outfit with the domestic pet

- While many questioned the rationale behind them wearing the dog cloth, others praised them for their kind-heartedness

Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Two men whose identities are yet to be known, have demonstrated a rare and unusual animal care.

In a Twitter post made by @apostolaich, the two men reportedly from Bolivia were said to have adopted an abandoned Schnauzer dog.

Two Bolivian men transform an abandoned dog after adopting it Photo Credit: @apostolaich

Source: Twitter

The photos that accompanied the tweet is what actually set tongues wagging as the men were captured in matching brown robes with the domestic animal.

The tweet which had garnered over 181k likes got an overwhelming number of reactions. While some wondered why a dog should be given clothes, others argued about the identities of the men behind the kind act.

Read also Balcony turned into a luxury room, transformation photo lights up social media as many hail the occupant

@HageleGlenn said:

"It is sweet that Bolivian monks adopted an abandoned schnauzer and dressed him in his own monk robes, but I know that dog and he is Presbyterian."

@StagLeaf reacted:

"Thinking about those two bros that pretend to be monks at an abandoned monastery to live alone rent free and how they got a dog."

@EnoBull wrote:

"Poor dog has to have religion forced on him. You hate to see it."

@jdmccafferty corrected:

"That’s lovely. But they’re not monks but friars."

@bex_davison opined:

"yes!!! i saw this n now i’m thinking about becoming religious so i can dress him up."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man built a train to take his 9 adopted dogs on little adventures.

Eugene began adopting unlucky pets and then invented something incredible.

Read also I believe I can fly: Nigerians react as bride shows up with ‘wings’ on wedding day

“I seen this guy with a tractor who attached these carts to pull rocks. I thought, ‘Dang, that would do for a dog train.

"I’m a pretty good welder, so I took these plastic barrels with holes cut in them, and put wheels under them and tied them together.”

Victor Duru is a Legit.ng journalist with more than three years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a Human Interest Editor, Strategic Content Creator and a Google-certified Digital Marketer. Connect with him on Twitter @DuruCVictor2

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General