We'll all die, but let's not leave God - Late Tanzanian president's touching message to congregants emerges in viral video

- President John Pombe Magufuli was a staunch Christian who always emphasised his belief in God

- The fallen head of state said death was inevitable and asked Tanzanians to trust in the Lord

- The late CCM leader nicknamed the bulldozer said he had sacrificed his life for the sake of poor Tanzanians amid the COVID-19 pandemic

A touching video of the late Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli addressing congregants in the church has resurfaced even as the world mourns the East African leader.

In the old clip, the late president was heard saying that death was inevitable and asked worshippers to trust in God.

Magufuli urged:

"We will all die, you can die from malaria, cancer or any other disease...because death is something we cannot avoid. But let us not relent on our trust in God, that's my plea, let's stand with God."

The Chama cha Mapinduzi leader was known to be a staunch Christian who never missed church services and was praised by some for his strong belief in the Lord.

Another clip of the former Chemistry teacher Magufuli saying Tanzanians should remember him for his good deeds also resurfaced.

In the clip, the late CCM leader nicknamed the bulldozer said he had sacrificed his life for the sake of poor Tanzanians amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Magufuli said:

"One day you will remember me. And I know that you will remember me for the good things I did for Tanzania and not the bad ones...this is because I have sacrificed my life for the sake of poor Tanzanians."

Magufuli was pronounced dead on Wednesday, March 17, evening by Tanzanian vice president Samia Suluhu.

Suluhu, in her televised speech, said the 61-year-old president died of heart complications after being admitted for weeks.

She noted Magufuli was first briefly admitted to the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute on March 6, before being discharged.

"He was later rushed to Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam city after feeling unwell again. "He was allowed to go back home and continue with his responsibilities, but the condition worsened on Sunday, March 14, when he was taken back to the hospital for treatment of a chronic heart disease," Suluhu indicated.

