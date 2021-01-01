Home | News | General | Akirun stool: Nigerian-Canadian group pledges support for Gboleru

By Adesina Wahab

The Nigerian-Canadian Professional Group, NCPG, has pledged its support for Prince Segun Gboleru who has been nominated by the Gboleru Ruling House of Ikirun, Osun State for the royal stool of the ancient town.

In a statement by the Executive Director, Michael Ayobami Oloyade, the group, at its meeting on March 15, this year, congratulated Gboleru on his nomination by his family and assured him of support to become the next Akirun of Ikirun.

The group said as a matter of support for one of its own aimed at hastening the development of the town, members have indicated their readiness to invest in food processing and other manufacturing companies in the town.

“We are pleased to support one of our own prominent members, Prince Segun Gboleru, the CEO of Mortgage Centre, Canada Financial, Georgia One Financial Mortgage Incorporated USA, and SDA Gboleru Nigeria Limited and a generous philanthropist who always support anything African in the Diaspora.

“We also comment on his investment drive in North America and Nigeria which led him to establish a 100-acre SDA Gboleru Farms in Ikirun to create jobs and economic opportunities for the people of Ikirun

“The multi-million dollar farm is an initiative of the beloved prince to create synergy between Ikirun and some food processing companies in North America,” the group noted.

