God is preparing my son to change gay community — Doyin Okupe

By Arogbonlo Israel

Doyin Okupe, a former senior special assistant on public affairs to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has said his son Bolu Doyin is ‘on sojourn to the gay community in order to be an instrument of God to that community eventually’.

The 68-year-old politician disclosed this in an interview with VanguardLiveTV’s The Controversy on Wednesday.

Recall Bolu in January, 2021, had shared a photo of himself in undergarment while holding the coloured flag of the LGBTQ (an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning).

The development comes a few weeks after Charles Oputa, a musician better known as Charly Boy, had a row with Dewy, his daughter, after she came open with her lesbian status

Reacting to this development, Dr. Okupe said he has absolute faith that his 27-year-old son would eventually be instrumental to changing the gay community positively for God.

His words;

“We’ve always known that Bolu was like that. He’s even much more than that. He’s incredible with what he does and capable of doing. All is other siblings are one but Bolu had designed his mind to never live in Nigeria.

“Unfortunately for me, his mother took him abroad very early. He did major parts of his secondary school in United Kingdom.

“So, Bolu thinks he lives European (he’s my son) but his mind is European. I also know that he’s easily influenced by his environment. I know that for a fact because he came home one time for holiday, and this is the person that’s been questioning the Bible but all of a sudden, he’s on fire in terms of scripture having spent some months in Nigeria. His elder brother who is a pastor now helped him spiritually during that time.

“I made a greatest mistake to send him to France because that’s an extremely liberal society. So, the family had known that Bolu had that tendency. The day I knew, I wept. Have gone past that. We’re just praying for him but I also know that, God’s ways are not our ways, and He knows the beginning from the end. Mark my words, he (Bolu) is on sojourn to the gay community in order to be an instrument of God to that community eventually. That’s what going to happen by the grace of God.”

