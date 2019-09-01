Home | News | General | Bill seeking to eliminate discrimination against women scales 2nd reading
One killed, property destroyed as suspected cultists clash in Lagos
Wakili: Court charges OPC members with murder, arson

Bill seeking to eliminate discrimination against women scales 2nd reading



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 6 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:
A bill for an Act seeking to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women has scaled second reading at the House of Representatives. Rep. Saidu Abdullahi ( Niger-APC) who sponsored the bill said that it would provide a mechanism for enforcing provisions of universal declaration on protection of human rights. He added that the bill would also enforce international covenant on civil and political rights and convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women in Nigeria. He said that it would help to enforce protocol on the African Charter on human and peoples’ rights on the rights of women in Africa. Rep. Linda Ikpeazu (Anambra-PDP) while contributing to the debate said that the bill was laudable and would help to curtail all forms of discrimination against the women’s folk. She urged members to allow the bill pass, while commending the sponsor of the bill.
Senate

A bill for an Act seeking to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women has scaled second reading at the House of Representatives.

Rep. Saidu Abdullahi ( Niger-APC) who sponsored the bill said that it would provide a mechanism for enforcing provisions of the universal declaration on the protection of human rights.

He added that the bill would also enforce international covenant on civil and political rights and convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women in Nigeria.

He said that it would help to enforce protocol on the African Charter on human and peoples’ rights on the rights of women in Africa.

Rep. Linda Ikpeazu (Anambra-PDP) while contributing to the debate said that the bill was laudable and would help to curtail all forms of discrimination against the women’s folk.

She urged members to allow the bill to pass while commending the sponsor of the bill.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 211