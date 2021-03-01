Home | News | General | Movie producer, Tchidi Chikere pens lovely birthday message to his wife, Nuella Njubigbo

Nollywood movie producer, Tchidi Chikere pens a lovely birthday message to his wife, Nuella Njubigbo, who is an actress..

Taking to social media page, he wished Nuella every good thing that makes her look forward to every new day with a smile and warm heart.

In Tchidi Chikere’s words;

“Happy birthday boo. Wishing you every footstep that leads to greatness. Every joy. Every fulfillment. Every good thing that makes you look forward to every new day with a smile and a warm heart. I love you!”

