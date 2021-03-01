Home | News | General | Movie producer, Tchidi Chikere pens lovely birthday message to his wife, Nuella Njubigbo
Bride makes grand entrance in ‘angelic wings’ on her wedding (Video)
EUROPA: Mourinho reacts as Dinamo Zagreb manager is jailed

Movie producer, Tchidi Chikere pens lovely birthday message to his wife, Nuella Njubigbo



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Nollywood movie producer, Tchidi Chikere pens a lovely birthday message to his wife, Nuella Njubigbo, who is an actress..

altalt

Taking to social media page, he wished Nuella every good thing that makes her look forward to every new day with a smile and warm heart.

Movie producer, Tchidi Chikere pens lovely birthday message to his wife, Nuella Njubigbo

In Tchidi Chikere’s words;

“Happy birthday boo. Wishing you every footstep that leads to greatness. Every joy. Every fulfillment. Every good thing that makes you look forward to every new day with a smile and a warm heart. I love you!”

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 211