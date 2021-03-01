Home | News | General | EUROPA: Mourinho reacts as Dinamo Zagreb manager is jailed
EUROPA: Mourinho reacts as Dinamo Zagreb manager is jailed



Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, has insisted that his game plans against Dinamo Zagreb have not changed, despite their manager stepping down after being handed a prison term.

Zoran Mamic and his brother Zdravko were found guilty on corruption charges in 2018..

And on Monday, they were ordered to spend four years behind bars.

Mamic’s assistant Damir Krznar has been appointed as his replacement, but Mourinho will maintain the same approach to Thursday’s second leg.

“I don’t want to comment. I don’t want to comment.

“An unusual situation? Ok. But what do you want me to do?

“I don’t remember [experiencing something like this], I don’t remember. Same players, same team, the assistant coach becomes the coach now, the ideas are the same there, the philosophy is the same.

“They’re not going to change anything in two days. When someone is the assistant shares the ideas of the head coach, I don’t feel anything is going to be different,” Mourinho said ahead of the game.

