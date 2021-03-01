Home | News | General | Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid: Tuchel names player his team misses during UCL win
Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid: Tuchel names player his team misses during UCL win



Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, has named midfielder, Mason Mount, as the player his team missed during their Champions League round of 16 second-leg 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night..

Tuchel admitted that Chelsea missed the England international’s work-rate and intensity during the Blues’ win over Atletico Madrid.

Mount had missed Chelsea’s clash with Atletico Madrid due to suspension.

Chelsea defeated Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge, thanks to goals from Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmeri.

Tuchel’s men qualified for the last-8 on 3-0 aggregate, having won 1-0 in the first leg.

Reacting, Tuchel said at his post-match press conference after the game, “We missed Mason Mount, and we wanted to replace his work-rate and intensity with Hakim because we knew we faced a midfield of three with a lot of quality.

“Maybe he suffers a bit to adapt to our style because he loves to play creative, and he needs to adapt to the structure, but he gives a very reliable work-rate for the team.”

Mount will now hope to return to action for Chelsea when they face Sheffield United this weekend in the FA Cup quarter-final

