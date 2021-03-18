Home | News | General | No Biafra without us, Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB replies Asari Dokubo
No Biafra without us, Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB replies Asari Dokubo



The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has declared that there is no Biafra without its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB made the declaration while reacting to the formation of a Biafra government by former militant warlord, Asari Dokubo..

Speaking exclusively with Edujandon.com, IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, insisted that Kanu was still relevant in the push to actualize Biafra.

Asked if Nnamdi Kanu is still relevant going by Asari’s declaration, Powerful said: “Use your tongue and count your teeth, asking whether our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is still relevant is like asking if Nigeria is in Africa.

“Even you know that there is no Biafra without IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu. No matter whatever anybody forms or claims, the Biafra story cannot be complete without Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB.

“The both are like the engine and tyres of a vehicle without which there will be no movement despite the functions of other parts of the vehicle.”

Asari, leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force had announced himself as the leader of the new Biafra Customary Government.

The government was announced with names of some leaders by one Uche Mefor, who claimed to be its head of information and communications.

