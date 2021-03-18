Home | News | General | Man hits lady in a taxi for refusing to tell him her name (Video)
Man hits lady in a taxi for refusing to tell him her name (Video)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 11 minutes ago
Comments
A lady has taken to Twitter to narrate how a man in a taxi hit her friend for refusing to tell him her name..

altalt

Stella has taken to her Twitter page, @stellaachonye to show the face of a lady who’s bleeding profusely on the face.

She has addressed the lady as her friend as she narrates the ugly incident.

According to her, the issues began when a young man approached her friend to woo her.

The event occurred in a taxi as the man tried initiating a conversation with her, but she didn’t oblige. Neither did she disclose her name to this man.

Angered by this, the young man hit her face until she bled.

In the video circulating, the man was seen bragging about his “hot” girlfriend. This is after assaulting the lady. He further called her ugly and reprimanded her for feeling too proud of herself.

Stella further reported that the young man has been arrested and is presently chilling at the Ozuoba police station in Port Harcourt.

Read the full account of the story:

A guy did this to my friend all because she refused talking and telling him her name..please help me find him,he needs to pay pic.twitter.com/GA3w26pRIW

— Stellaachonye (@stellaachonye) March 16, 2021
