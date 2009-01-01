Four Chelsea players, Man City stars named in Champions League team (Full list)
Four Chelsea players have been included in the UEFA Champions League team of this week.
UEFA released the Champions League team in a post via its website on Thursday afternoon following the conclusion of the week’s round of 16, second-leg fixtures on Wednesday.
The four Chelsea players are Edouard Mendy, César Azpilicueta, Emerson and Hakim Ziyech.
Chelsea players made the list alongside Manchester City stars, João Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne and İlkay Gündoğan.
Recall that Chelsea defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0, thanks to goals from Ziyech and Emerson.
Below is the UEFA Champions League team after the conclusion of this week’s round of 16 second-leg matches:
Goalkeeper:
Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – 7 points
Defenders:
Joshua Kimmich (Bayern) – 8 points
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – 9 points
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) – 12 points
João Cancelo (Man. City) – 7 points
Emerson (Chelsea) – 7 points
Midfielders:
Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) – 9 points
İlkay Gündoğan (Man. City) – 9 points
Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City) – 10 points
Luka Modrić (Real Madrid) – 8 points
Forwards:
Luis Muriel (Atalanta) – 7 points
