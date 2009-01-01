Home | News | General | Hijab controversy: Kwara schools still closed despite order to resume
Border closure didn’t stop free flow of arms, ammunition -Buhari
Putin replies Biden’s ‘killer’ comment, says it takes one to know one

Hijab controversy: Kwara schools still closed despite order to resume



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 41 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

  Some of the grant-aided missionary schools in Ilorin, Kwara, which the state government ordered to reopen are still shut, NAN reports. I...


Some of the grant-aided missionary schools in Ilorin, Kwara, which the state government ordered to reopen are still shut, NAN reports.

In the past few days, the state has been embroiled in controversy over the use of hijab in public schools, especially those that are referred to as grant-aided missionary schools.

 

On February 19, the state government ordered the closure of 10 schools over a dispute on the use of hijab by Muslim female students.

 

The controversy degenerated into violence on Wednesday in Ilorin, where Christians and Muslims engaged in a confrontation following the decision of the state government to reopen the schools.


However, NAN reports that only one of eight of the affected schools visited on Thursday has resumed academic activities.

 

The schools visited were St. Barnabas Secondary School, St John Secondary School, Maraba, and Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam.

 

Others were C & S Secondary School, St Anthony’s Secondary school, Surulere Baptist LGEA School and St Joseph Secondary School, Maraba.

 

At ECWA Secondary School, Oja Iya, academic activities were said to have resumed, with students already receiving lectures.

 

Some of the students wore their hijab while some others wore berets.

 

Church members of some of the schools were said to be present at the gates of the school, displaying placards.

 

There was the presence of security personnel in the schools to avert any potential violence.

 

The state government had explained that its decision to approve the use of hijab by Muslim female students in public schools was in respect to the fundamental human rights of the schoolgirls.

 

It further clarified that it was not imposing the use of hijab but Muslim schoolgirls who are willing can put on the headgear.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 222