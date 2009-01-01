Home | News | General | Hijab controversy: Kwara schools still closed despite order to resume

Some of the grant-aided missionary schools in Ilorin, Kwara, which the state government ordered to reopen are still shut, NAN reports.

In the past few days, the state has been embroiled in controversy over the use of hijab in public schools, especially those that are referred to as grant-aided missionary schools.

On February 19, the state government ordered the closure of 10 schools over a dispute on the use of hijab by Muslim female students.

The controversy degenerated into violence on Wednesday in Ilorin, where Christians and Muslims engaged in a confrontation following the decision of the state government to reopen the schools.





However, NAN reports that only one of eight of the affected schools visited on Thursday has resumed academic activities.

The schools visited were St. Barnabas Secondary School, St John Secondary School, Maraba, and Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam.

Others were C & S Secondary School, St Anthony’s Secondary school, Surulere Baptist LGEA School and St Joseph Secondary School, Maraba.

At ECWA Secondary School, Oja Iya, academic activities were said to have resumed, with students already receiving lectures.

Some of the students wore their hijab while some others wore berets.

Church members of some of the schools were said to be present at the gates of the school, displaying placards.

There was the presence of security personnel in the schools to avert any potential violence.

The state government had explained that its decision to approve the use of hijab by Muslim female students in public schools was in respect to the fundamental human rights of the schoolgirls.

It further clarified that it was not imposing the use of hijab but Muslim schoolgirls who are willing can put on the headgear.

