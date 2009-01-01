Rivers State: I will not jubilate over $1.5bn PH refinery repair approval – Gov Wike
- 2 hours 54 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that he will not be jubilating over recent approval of $1.5 billion by the President Muhamma...
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that he will
not be jubilating over recent approval of $1.5 billion by the President
Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to refurbish the Port Harcourt
refinery.
Wike emphasised that an approval does not amount to the
release of needed funds, noting that there had been a series of unfulfilled
promise concerning the refinery in the past.
The Governor, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics
Today, said that fixing the refinery will create a lot of economic activities
and employment for the citizenry.
Wike, however, wondered why a refinery in a city where oil
is produced is abandoned
“Where is the oil being produced? Why is it that the
refinery where the oil is being produced is not working? Wike asked.
“We have had a lot of promises, we have had a lot of talks
and nothing has materialized.
“Approval is not release. I am not going to jubilate because
the Federal Government said they have approved $1.5 billion for the
rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery. It is not something to say
Hallelujah for.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles