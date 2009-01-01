Home | News | General | 14-year-old schoolgirl ‘beaten to death’ by male classmates in Abeokuta

A 14-year-old student of Reverend Kuti Memorial Grammar School, Isabo, Abeokuta, Ogun State, had been beaten to death by three boys, said to be her classmates.

It was gathered that Waliat Keshinro, who was in JSS 2 alongside the three boys, was attacked on her way home from school on February 24th.

It was learnt that the boys severely beat and assaulted the deceased girl, leaving her with “internal injuries”.

But, the poor girl, it was said, managed to return home that day, pretending not to have been physically attacked and assaulted.

However, a few days after, she became ill and was taken to the State Hospital, Ijaye, from where she was later referred to the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, all in Abeokuta.

Our correspondent gathered that the teenage girl died in the course of treatment at the hospital.

Her father, Ajani Keshinro, said his daughter died while she was about to have an X-ray, saying he had spent a lot of money to keep her alive.

Speaking, Waliat’s mother, Iyabo Keshinro, expressed sadness that her daughter did not inform her that she was attacked by her classmates on her way home, narrating amidst tears, how she would miss her dear child.

Iyabo said the deceased spoke up when things had gone out of hand, adding that she mentioned those who beat her before she died.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, has confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi said the three boys mentioned have been arrested by the police for investigation.

According to him, Waliat was beaten and threatened not to tell anybody about the incident.

“A student from Reverend Kuti Memorial Grammar School, Abeokuta, had a fracas with some of her classmates and she was seriously beaten by three or four of them. They threatened her not to inform anybody about the incident. After the beating, she fell sick and was taken to FMC Abeokuta, where she was undergoing treatment. I think after about three days, she revealed what happened to her parents. Unfortunately, not quite long after the revelation, she gave up the ghost and the parents came to the station to report.

“The police are on top of the situation. Investigations have commenced. Those she mentioned when she was about to give up have been apprehended. The necessary medical report that is needed has been applied for and once we can establish that she died as a result of the beating, the case will be charged to court,” Oyeyemi said.

