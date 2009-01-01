BREAKING: Aisha Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Six Months In Dubai
First Lady Aisha Buhari is back in the country after spending six months in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Sources disclosed that the ...
First Lady Aisha Buhari is back in the country after
spending six months in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Sources disclosed that the first lady, who had
quietly relocated abroad after Hanan, one of her daughters, got married in
September, is currently at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
She was said to have returned to the country on Wednesday
night.
There were concerns over her whereabouts during her long
absence but the presidency avoided making comments on the issue.
Details later…
