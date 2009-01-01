Home | News | General | Shoot me If I fail as Nigeria’s president -Doyin Okupe
$1.5bn to renovate Port Harcourt refinery suspicious —Atiku
‘Revenge p0rn’: Confusion in court as IGP, AGF clash over Ohakim’s prosecution

Shoot me If I fail as Nigeria’s president -Doyin Okupe



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 42 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

  Dr Doyin Okupe, a former senior special assistant on public affairs to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has said that he is ready to face a...

Dr Doyin Okupe, a former senior special assistant on public affairs to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has said that he is ready to face a firing squad if he fails to deliver as Nigeria’s President.

 

Okupe who has made his 2023 presidential ambition known, claims he has the master plan for restoring the security situation in the country.

 

The former Nigerian presidential advisor, in an interview with Vanguard, lamented that the activities of bandits are running the education system in the North aground,

 

He further averred that technology should be deployed to wipe out the criminals.

 

In his words, “No president has ever given a detailed explanation of how they intend to tackle insecurity, improve the economy is this country. They always don’t give a blueprint.

 

“I have a masterplan to eradicate insecurity, particularly the activities of banditry. If the situation continues the same way, I am going to run for presidency.

 

“I am ready to face firing squad if I don’t deliver as President of Nigeria.”

 

Explaining the odds in his running for the presidency, Okupe also said that Nigerian political space has been riddled with religious, ethnic and zoning biases.

 

“If all I am seeing is not handled better and properly too, I am telling you I am stepping out for presidency come 2023.

 

“If I have my way, I want to be a political coach (not a godfather). Mentor people and teach them what they should know before venturing into politics.

 

“I have been to the height of it all, we need to do things differently,” he said.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 222