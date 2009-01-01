Shoot me If I fail as Nigeria’s president -Doyin Okupe
Dr Doyin Okupe, a former senior special assistant on public
affairs to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has said that he is ready to face a
firing squad if he fails to deliver as Nigeria’s President.
Okupe who has made his 2023 presidential ambition known,
claims he has the master plan for restoring the security situation in the
country.
The former Nigerian presidential advisor, in an interview
with Vanguard, lamented that the activities of bandits are running the
education system in the North aground,
He further averred that technology should be deployed to
wipe out the criminals.
In his words, “No president has ever given a detailed
explanation of how they intend to tackle insecurity, improve the economy is
this country. They always don’t give a blueprint.
“I have a masterplan to eradicate insecurity, particularly
the activities of banditry. If the situation continues the same way, I am going
to run for presidency.
“I am ready to face firing squad if I don’t deliver as
President of Nigeria.”
Explaining the odds in his running for the presidency, Okupe
also said that Nigerian political space has been riddled with religious, ethnic
and zoning biases.
“If all I am seeing is not handled better and properly too,
I am telling you I am stepping out for presidency come 2023.
“If I have my way, I want to be a political coach (not a
godfather). Mentor people and teach them what they should know before venturing
into politics.
“I have been to the height of it all, we need to do things
differently,” he said.
