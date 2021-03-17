Home | News | General | ‘Revenge p0rn’: Confusion in court as IGP, AGF clash over Ohakim’s prosecution

A mild drama happened at the federal high court when lawyers from the office of the inspector-general of police (IGP) and office of the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) appeared as prosecutors in a case concerning Ikedi Ohakim, former governor of Imo state.

The inspector-general of police (IGP) had preferred a five-count charge against Ohakim and one Chinedu Okpareke for harassing one Chinyere Amuchienwa and threatening to release her unclad photos.

The arraignment of the defendants has however suffered setbacks twice owing to the absence of the former governor.

At the last adjourned date, Taiwo Taiwo, the judge, had granted an application by the prosecution to serve court processes on Ohakim at his Asokoro residence and fixed March 18 for arraignment.

When the case was called on Thursday, Bagudu Sani, a counsel from the office of the AGF, announced his appearance for the prosecution.

He said: “The office of the AGF has taken over prosecution of the case from the police via a letter dated March 17, 2021.”

“We shall formally file the letter so that the court would take judicial notice of it.”

But R.F Dimka, counsel representing the IGP, raised an objection saying that the charges were filed by the IGP.

In a short ruling, the judge ordered Sani to serve the letter on all parties in the suit. He also directed all parties to address the court on the issue by filing their written addresses.

The police have filed an application before the court seeking to withdraw the charges against the defendants.

