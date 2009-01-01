‘The governor is insensitive’ — CAN blames Kwara govt for hijab crisis
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says the Kwara government should be held responsible for the hijab crisis rocking the state. ...
The Christian Association of
Nigeria (CAN) says the Kwara government should be held responsible for the
hijab crisis rocking the state.
In a statement, Joseph Daramola,
CAN general secretary, said the swift reopening of the schools is responsible for
the resurgence of the religious crisis.
He said the state government
failed to address the underlining issues before taking the decision, and asked
the federal government to intervene into the matter.
“We learnt that the State Government has ordered the reopening of the closed schools without resolving the crisis,” CAN said.
“Consequently, churches and
mission schools are being vandalised with impunity by the hoodlums banking on
the state government’s support in the pretext of enforcing the policy.
”Some innocent Christians are
being violently abused and attacked under the watch of the Governor who is
playing ostrich. Because it was his pronouncement on the issue of hijab wearing
in violation of the court directive on the matter to maintain status quo until
the matter is finally resolved by the court that led to this trouble.
“If any damage is done to any
church or anyone is injured on this matter, the Governor of Kwara State will be
held responsible. It is disheartening and unfortunate that a government that
was installed democratically will become insensitive to the plight and the
yearning of the people.
”As if the governor was voted
into the office primarily to protect his own religion. This is unfair, ungodly
and reprehensible.
”There are public schools and
schools that belong to some Islamic organisations where those who wanted to be
wearing hijab can be attending without causing the ongoing needless crisis
rocking the state.”
In the past few weeks, the state
has been embroiled in controversy over the use of hijab in public schools,
especially those that are referred to as grant-aided missionary schools.
On February 19, the state
government ordered the closure of 10 schools over a dispute on the use of hijab
by Muslim female students.
The controversy degenerated into
violence on Wednesday in Ilorin, where Christians and Muslims engaged in a
confrontation following the decision of the state government to reopen 10
schools earlier closed.
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC)
had accused CAN of instigating the clash between the two religions in the
state.
The state later clarified that
the use of hijab in public schools is not mandatory, but Muslim schoolgirls who
are willing can put on the headgear.
