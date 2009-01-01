Home | News | General | I am single, unavailable – Diane Russet

Reality Tv star and actress, Diane Russet has urged those trying to romantically link her with her colleagues to stop. The ‘Ricordi’ damsel ...





Reality Tv star and actress, Diane Russet has urged those trying to romantically link her with her colleagues to stop. The ‘Ricordi’ damsel made this known while reacting to a fan who wished she dated music star, Mayorkun.

“I don’t know if they’ve met before, but Diane Russet and Mayorkun would make the cutest couple,” the fan tweeted.

In her reaction, Russet said those matchmaking her with colleagues should stop, adding that she is single and not available.

“I understand people care, but please, I don’t want to be shipped with any of my male friends or colleagues. I am single and unavailable. Chapters that have been closed let it remain closed. Any tweet disguised as a joke I will block #respectfully Love and light always,” she tweeted.

Recall that in time past Diane has been linked with several celebrities since she hit fame in 2019. From Elozonam to actor Mawuli Gavor and now Mayorkun, fans seem to be interested in her love life.

Back in 2020, the former BBNaija contestant during an interactive session with her fans on her YouTube Channel, advised her female fans to stop sending nude pictures of themselves to their lovers.

Russet said, “I am not going to judge you because you sent nude pictures to your boyfriend. But, this is the twenty-first century, you should not send nudes to your boyfriend or husband. Let him see the real things. Why do you have to send the pictures? If it goes south, most people could be childish and want to post it online. Why would I be so comfortable with you to the point where I share something so private with you and at the end of the day, because we had some disagreements, you want to post it online? The bottom line is that you should not share nude pictures with your lovers. That is my candid advice.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General