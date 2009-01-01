Home | News | General | Man proposes to his baby mama with stunning ring in romantic video, she bursts into tears

- A video of a young man proposing to his baby mama has emerged on social media

- Kareem is seen in the video on his left knee as he puts a ring on his girlfriend, Amalj Williams' finger

- The romantic video has gathered tons of congratulatory messages on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A young man left his girlfriend overwhelmed with emotions as he proposed marriage to her with a stunning engagement ring in a video on social media.

The romantic and emotional moment of the young man, simply identified as Kareem proposing to his girlfriend, Amalj Williams, plays out beautifully in the video.

In the video clip, Kareem could be seen on his left knee holding the luxurious engagement ring encrusted with stunning stones as Amalj Williams seems overwhelmed with emotions.

Read also Drama as pregnant lady challenges boyfriend on campus after he refused to accept pregnancy

Kareem & Williams: Man proposes to his baby mama with a stunning ring in a romantic video. Image: crabbimedia

Source: UGC

As the video clip of the couple's romantic moment unfolds distance away from a huge waterfall, a scene shows Kareem taking out the ring while gesturing to Williams to offer him her hands.

Kareem gently slides the beautiful ring on her hands, leaving her in tears of joy.

The loved-up duo shared their joy with their baby and a family member as a lady could be heard cheering them and showing the face of the couple's baby in the video, averring that Kareem and Willaims are set to tie the knot.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man took the game of public marriage proposal to another level as he decided to ‘create’ a spiritual aura around his.

He decided to pop the question while his bae and other people were in a heated prayer session. As the prayer went on, the man went down on one knee.

Read also Nigerian rapper Skales finally gets engaged as he proposes to girlfriend

When the lady opened her eyes, she could not believe what just happened and ran away, perhaps in great excitement as people asked her to come back.

The man stayed on his knees with the ring in his hand as he laughed at the funny reaction of his bae.

---

Joseph Omotayo writes for the human interest desk at Legit.ng. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University with a degree in Literature in English. He loves basketball and books. He tweets @omotayome.

Source: Legit Nigeria

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General