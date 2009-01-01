Home | News | General | List of States with Highest, Lowest Unemployment Rates in Nigeria

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday, March 15, released the Labor Force Statistics: Unemployment and Underemployment Report for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The report indicates that Nigeria's unemployment rate jumped to 33.3% in the period under review. This implies that 23 million people are now actively jobless in Nigeria.

Imo, Adamawa and Cross River states have the highest unemployment rates in Nigeria, according to NBS. Photo credits: @Govhopeuzodinma, @GovernorAUF, @senatorbenayade

Source: Twitter

This piece lists the three most affected and three least affected states.

States With Highest Unemployment Rate

1. Imo state (56.64%)

2. Adamawa state (54.89%)

3. Cross Rivers state (53.65%)

States With Lowest Unemployment Rate

1. Osun state (11.65%)

2. Benue (11.98%)

3. Zamfara (12.99%)

Reacting to the NBS report, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of lying to Nigerians about the federal government's many job creation initiatives.

The PDP pointed out that the NBS report on the growing rate of unemploying in the country proves that the APC-led government has not been sincere with its activities in this regard.

A statement by the main opposition's national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said what is even worse is that many youths are losing their jobs under this administration.

Meanwhile, the NBS has also released the Consumer Price Index which measures inflation in the country.

According to the report, Nigeria's inflation rate rose by 17.33% on a year-on-year basis in February 2021, making it the highest in four years.

February's inflation rate is 0.86% higher than the 16.47% the NBS reported in January 2021.

Kogi, Ebonyi and Sokoto states recorded the highest inflation rate on a year-on-year basis, according to the NBS report.

In a related development, unemployed Nigerians who previously applied for the N-Power Batch C can now continue the process as the federal government has communicated its readiness to accept another batch of the beneficiaries.

The last set of N-Power beneficiaries exited the government intervention programme last year, but since then, little has been made known about the next batch.

With the unemployment rate in the country rising astronomically, the clamour for N-Power became more intense hence the government's decision.

