Police arrest 50 hardened criminals, recover 10 firearms, 2,496 AK47 ammunition

The operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested fifty (50) criminal suspects who are members of various notorious gangs and networks across the country.

The arrests were carried out by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team and the Special Tactical Squad of the Force attached to Operation Puff Adder II. The operations are outcomes of successful follow-up on cases bordering on kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry, unlawful possession of firearms, amongst others, the NPF said in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

According to the police force, a total of ten (10) sophisticated prohibited firearms, two thousand, four hundred and ninety-six (2,496) AK47 live ammunition, ten (10) live cartridges, cartons of Tramadol Drug worth over three (3) million naira, bags of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, two (2) laptop computers, eight (8) mobile phones, were recovered from the suspects in the operations.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Ahmed Audi, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) commandant general, has alleged that the bandits operating in the country have international sponsors.

Audi made the accusation during the training workshop for state commandants of the NSCDC in Abuja on Wednesday, March 17.

According to the NCDC boss, Nigeria is currently facing an asymmetric war that requires inter-agency collaboration among security agencies.

In another report, President Muhammadu Buhari dismissed the calls for the federal government to grant amnesty to armed bandits and other criminals.

The Nigerian president at a security meeting on Thursday, February 25, said his administration will deal decisively with bandits, kidnappers, and insurgents.

Buhari who was represented by his chief of staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, at a meeting said it is time to treat criminals as criminals and stop ethnic profiling.

