Herdsmen attack against Yoruba people is terrorism, southwest leaders insist

- Yoruba leaders have blamed herdsmen for the different crimes in Southwest

- In fact, they agreed that the attack on the people of the region can be classified as terrorism

- Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state was part of the leaders that gathered at Ibadan for a meeting

Prominent Yoruba leaders have declared that the attacks on southwest people by Fulani herdsmen are a form of terrorism.

They agreed that the frequent herdsmen attacks against the people are not farmers-herders’ clash as being claimed in some quarters, Punch reports.

The leaders disclosed this in Ibadan, Oyo state when they unveiled the South-West Security Stakeholders’ Group to complement government law enforcement units on Wednesday, March 17.

The group has been placed under the leadership of the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams.

Those present at the meeting include: Dr Kunle Olajide; Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams; leader of Yoruba Koya, Chief Deji Osibogun; the Araba of Osogbo, Ifayemi Elebuibon; Agbekoya leaders and leaders of various groups.

Yoruba leaders claim the frequent herdsmen attack against people of South West is terrorism and not farmers-herders’ clash as being claimed in some quarters. Photo: seyiamakinde

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde was also part of the gathering held at the Mapo Hall, Ibadan.

The communiqué issued at the end of the meeting read in part:

“That the Yoruba nation is deeply worried by the unfolding anarchy, particularly as it affects the South-West region, almost rendered comatose by daily occurrence of kidnapping, arson, maiming, destruction of economic facilities and killings.

“The acts of criminality being tagged farmers-herders’ clash is a case of terrorism and a case of crime against humanity.

Going further, they added that the forests in Yoruba land are sacred and a no-go area to terrorists and it will not be ceded to anyone under any guise.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Rotimi Akeredolu, the Ondo state governor has been mandated to speak on behalf of his counterparts in the southwest on security issues in the region.

This was disclosed by the chairman of Nigerian Governors' Forum (NGF) and governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday, March 16.

Legit.ng gathered that Fayemi also said other governors in the region including Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state are not cowards if they choose not to speak on national security.

Legit.ng had also reported that suspected armed robbers on Thursday, March 11, stormed Okuku town in Odo-Otin local government area of Osun state and invaded a new generation bank in the community.

It was reported that the armed robbers arrived at the bank around noon shooting sporadically into the air to create fear and scare residents away for them to perpetrate their crime.

