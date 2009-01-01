Home | News | General | NDLEA boss demands drugs test for Nigerian politicians

- The NDLEA chairman, Buba Marwa, has spoken about the drug problem in Nigeria

- Marwa explains why politicians should avoid taking drugs

- The drug agency has made some recent high profile arrests in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The chairman and chief executive officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa has recommended integrity drug tests for students and politicians.

Marwa said the recommendation was necessary to ensure that people aspiring for public offices are not involved in drugs, Channels TV reported.

The NDLEA has intensified its prosecution of drug suspects. Photo: @ndlea_nigeria

Source: Twitter

He made the statement on Wednesday, March 17, at a meeting with the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Marina, according to a statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile.

Marwa said:

“Running for public offices is a big responsibility. You should not be in this important assignment for the public and your head is filled up because of drugs,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor.''

Read also NSCDC boss says bandits operating in Nigeria have foreign sponsors

The New Telegraph reported that the NDLEA boss raised concerns over the rise of drug scourge Nigeria.

He said the data available shows that one in seven Nigerians takes drugs.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Marwa also explained that the NDLEA has found out that there is a link between drug use and crime.

In another report, a stash of cocaine and heroin has been uncovered in the palace of a traditional ruler in Anambra state, according to the NDLEA.

The Cable reported that the agency made the disclosure on Monday, March 8, in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi.

Babafemi stated that the illicit drugs were discovered by the Anambra state command of the agency.

Meanwhile, NDLEA is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to sweep off drug trafficking throughout Nigeria.

Read also Former senator gives Buhari perfect two-fold strategy to catch, subdue bandits in the north

The agency recently arrested a transborder drug trafficker, Nkem Timothy, alias Auwalu Audu, with hard substances which is worth not less than N1 billion in Sokoto, Daily Trust reported.

NDLEA's director, media, and advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said Timothy (36 years old) was trying to get to Algeria en route Niger Republic.

Kess Ewubare is a senior political/current affairs correspondent at Legit.ng. He has both a BSc and a Master’s degree in mass communication. He has over 10 years experience working in several fields of mass communication including radio, TV, newspaper, and online. He can be reached via email at kess2099@gmail.com.

Source: Legit Nigeria

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General