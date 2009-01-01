Home | News | General | Trouble as eminent Nigerian leaders petition UN over 1999 constitution

- Some Nigerians are not happy with the 1999 constitution and are making moves to get it repealed by petitioning the UN

- The leaders involved in this include: Jonah Jang, Prof. Banji Akintoye, Chief Nnia Nwodo among others

- They are calling for a national conference to discuss the 1914 Amalgamation of the Southern and Northern Nigeria

Eminent Nigerian leaders have called for a change in Nigeria's constitution. They disclosed this in a communiqué issued after a virtual meeting held in Lagos.

They said unless the constitution was changed, Nigeria may not come out of its present challenges.

According to them, the constitution favours northern Nigeria more than others.

The leaders also petitioned the United Nations Security Council, African Union (AU), European Union (EU), United States of America and the British Government, Guardian reports.

Some Nigerians are not happy with the 1999 constitution and have called for a national conference. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Leadership reports that they consequently called for a Sovereign National Conference to discuss Nigeria’s constitutionality and the 1914 Amalgamation of the Southern and Northern Nigeria within 90 days.

The leaders include Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (rtd), Jonah Jang, Prof. Banji Akintoye, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Senator Anietie Okon, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, Prof. Yusuf Turaki, among others.

Meanwhile, a former minister of education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has joined other prominent Nigerians in calling for the country to be restructured.

Ezekwesili, a former World Bank vice president, stated that every geopolitical region in the county dislikes the way the nation is presently constituted.

The 57-year-old chartered accountant further stated that Nigeria had failed in the practice of democracy, federalism, and constitutionalism, noting that restructuring was the only way to save the nation.

Legit.ng had also reported that the Nigeria Governors Forum on Tuesday, February 23, declared that the ultimate agenda of armed bandits in northern Nigeria is to destroy the country.

Chairman of NGF and governor of Ekiti state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, made the statement during a solidarity visit to Niger governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, in Minna over the recent abductions in the state by the armed criminals.

Governor Fayemi stated that what is happening in the northern part of the country is terrorism, adding that there was no other term to describe the constant acts of banditry and kidnapping recorded in the north.

Source: Legit

