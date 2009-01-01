Home | News | General | Insecurity, Corruption, nepotism characteristics of Buhari's government, Dino Melaye claims

- Dino Melaye has accused the Buhari-led administration of corruption

- The former lawmaker also claimed that despite Nigeria's status, the country is not producing anything

- Meanwhile, Nigerians have blasted him for what they described as hypocrisy, with many asking what he did to change things while in power

Former Kogi central senator, Dino Melaye, has accused the Muhammadu Buhari administration of many abnormalities.

According to the outspoken politician, there is no longer governance in the Nigerian government. Melaye disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Thursday, March 18.

Dino Melaye has accused Buhari government of nepotism. Photo: @dino_melaye

He wrote:

"There is no longer governance in Government in Nigeria. Insecurity, Corruption, inetitude, Nepotism and Mal-administration is the Hallmark of the Buhari Administration. We export crude oil only to import refined products of crude oil, export cocoa only to import chocolate, we export Timber and import Furnitures including toothpick. Etc. In an unjust society silence is a crime. Wake up Nigeria!!! SDM."

Meanwhile, Nigerians in their usual characteristics on social media accused him of being part of those who misgoverned the country.

In his reaction on Twitter, @Ayinde2007 wrote:

"When u were in power what was Nigeria producing? Sell all these and other properties you have and build a company in your constituency. Employ your people there and start prodcing something for Nigerians and for exportation. From there, we will know you meant well for Nigeria not Hypocrisy."

@Oladips71 also wrote:

"Even Dangote, the richest man in Africa does not have such cars parked in his garage. He is just a preacher of what he doesn't practice. Only the fools will heed to him."

@Ibrahim54179296 added:

"Oga Dino good afternoon sir , you have money to open one of those companies even if it is toothpick. Since you have your company abroad, try and get one in Nigeria."

@Ileshababa also added:

Sir, when did that start? If it started since when your party was in power. What were you doing then? Also, sir, are you aware that INNOSON MOTORS is fully in operation in Nigeria? As an indigenous automobile company, when are you preparing to change your exotic cars to INNOSON.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Melaye was once again critical of the administration of the state by Governor Yahaya Bello.

In a tweet on Saturday, March 6, Melaye described the state as being financially anemic under Governor Bello.

The former federal lawmaker went on to release a new song (in Yoruba) in which he claimed that the governor who was thought to be wise has suddenly forgotten his pledge to the state.

