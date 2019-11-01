Home | News | General | Gunmen kill 25-year-old, abduct two in Jigawa
Breaking: Nigeria ranks 16th in FBI International Cybercrime report
DPR generated N2trn for Nigeria in 2020 ― DPR DG

Gunmen kill 25-year-old, abduct two in Jigawa



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 56 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:
Gunmen kill 25-year-old, abduct two in Jigawa
File photo of gunmen

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

Jigawa State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a 25-year-old Sabo Yusuf and the abduction of his mother and brother in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Zubairu I. Aminudeen confirmed the incident to newsmen, said the incident occurred at about 0325HRS at Birnin-Kudu town where unknown persons trespassed, attacked, and shot one of his son on the chest, took away his wife and one his sons to an unknown destination.

ASP Aminudeen explained that “The gunmen stormed the House of one Alhaji Abubakar a 50-year-old of Kawo Quarters in Birnin kudu town killed one of his sons and took away one of his wife and an eight-year-old boy.”

Aminudeen explained that the victim was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Birnin Kudu by the police and was certified dead by a medical doctor, added that police are making efforts to rescue the kidnapped victims and arrest the culprits.

The command however called on members of the public to be more vigilant and report any suspicious moment to the police.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 222