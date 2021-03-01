Home | News | General | “We Used to be Good Friends” – Davido Speaks on Alleged Beef with Wizkid (Video)

Nigerian musician, Davido has opened up on his frosty relationship with fellow musician, Wizkid.

Popular musician, Davido has revealed that he used to be a very good friend of Wizkid before their relationship crashed.

In an exclusive interview with Ionwannatalk podcast, the music executive noted that fans played a major role in their supposed beef..

According to Davido, if he and Wizkid were to sit down to discuss their issues, it would be discovered that they have only few complaints about each other, however fans have taken over the supposed beef and turned it into a big deal.

When the ‘ABT’ star was asked to share his thought about a collaboration with Wizkid, he stated that he used to be good friends Wizkid and it’s surprising that they had never done a song together in 10 years.

Speaking further, Davido noted that while some people feel his issues with Wizkid made them bigger, many others believe coming together will make them even bigger.

He also spoke on the roles crew members play in fueling beef between artistes.

