Regina Daniels Spotted With Her Ex-lover, Somadina (Video)

Nigerian actor, Somadina has been seen with his former lover, and now wife of billionaire, Regina Daniels.

The duo were seen on a movie set in an undisclosed location.

The two had a romantic affair at the early stage of their acting career. However, their romance was short-lived after the delectable actress dumped him and married billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko.

Despite the unfortunate end of their relationship, there appears to be no bad blood between the movie stars as they looked cordial in recent videos shared online.

Regina Daniels, who announced her come-back to the Nollywood movie scene weeks ago, was on the set of a movie ironically named ‘billionaire’s bride’ and her ex-lover was also present at the location.

Although, it is unclear if Somadina is also playing a role in the movie. There are speculations that the movie is a re-enactment of the actress’ love life.

Taking to their respective Instagram stories, Regina Daniels and Somadina shared video clips of themselves on the movie set and they were all smiles and grinning at eachother. Somadina could be heard saying, “See our mammy water”.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CMjQdrgg1An/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=3AE5F816-DA42-4B5B-A6F4-19AD7B9D031E

