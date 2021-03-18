Home | News | General | Rivers State: I will not jubilate over $1.5bn PH refinery repair approval – Gov Wike
Rivers State: I will not jubilate over $1.5bn PH refinery repair approval – Gov Wike



Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that he will not be jubilating over recent approval of $1.5 billion by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to refurbish the Port Harcourt refinery.

Wike emphasised that an approval does not amount to the release of needed funds, noting that there had been a series of unfulfilled promise concerning the refinery in the past..

The Governor, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said that fixing the refinery will create a lot of economic activities and employment for the citizenry.

Wike, however, wondered why a refinery in a city where oil is produced is abandoned

“Where is the oil being produced? Why is it that the refinery where the oil is being produced is not working? Wike asked.

“We have had a lot of promises, we have had a lot of talks and nothing has materialized.

“Approval is not release. I am not going to jubilate because the Federal Government said they have approved $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery. It is not something to say Hallelujah for.

