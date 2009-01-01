Home | News | General | Putin invites Biden to virtual talks after ‘killer’ comment
Nigerian Government Discovers Gold Deposits Along Abuja-Nasarawa Highway
Europa League: Arsenal Stagger Into Quarters As Tottenham Crash Out

Putin invites Biden to virtual talks after ‘killer’ comment



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 53 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

  Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called on US President Joe Biden to hold virtual talks after the American leader described hi...


Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called on US President Joe Biden to hold virtual talks after the American leader described him as a “killer”.

 

Speaking on the sidelines of an event marking seven years since Russia’s annexation of Crimea, Putin invited Biden to hold a “live-broadcast” or “online” discussion in the coming days.


“I want to invite President Biden to continue our discussion, but on condition that we will do this practically live-broadcast, as they say, online,” Putin said in televised remarks, suggesting the conversation take place on Friday or Monday.

 

He said it would be an “open direct discussion” that would be “interesting” for the people of Russia and the US.

 

In an interview with ABC News on Wednesday, when asked if he thought Putin, who has been accused of ordering the poisoning of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, is “a killer”, Biden said: “I do.”

 

The US president’s remarks sparked the biggest crisis in bilateral relations in years, and later Wednesday Russia ordered its Washington ambassador back to Moscow for urgent consultations in an unprecedented move in recent diplomatic history.


Earlier on Thursday, Putin mocked the US leader’s remarks, saying “it takes one to know one” and wished 78-year-old Biden good health.

 

(AFP)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 226