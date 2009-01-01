Putin invites Biden to virtual talks after ‘killer’ comment
- 2 hours 53 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called on US President Joe Biden to hold virtual talks after the American leader described hi...
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called on US
President Joe Biden to hold virtual talks after the American leader described
him as a “killer”.
Speaking on the sidelines of an event marking seven years
since Russia’s annexation of Crimea, Putin invited Biden to hold a
“live-broadcast” or “online” discussion in the coming days.
“I want to invite President Biden to continue our
discussion, but on condition that we will do this practically live-broadcast,
as they say, online,” Putin said in televised remarks, suggesting the
conversation take place on Friday or Monday.
He said it would be an “open direct discussion” that would be “interesting” for the people of Russia and the US.
In an interview with ABC News on Wednesday, when asked if he
thought Putin, who has been accused of ordering the poisoning of opposition
figure Alexei Navalny, is “a killer”, Biden said: “I do.”
The US president’s remarks sparked the biggest crisis in
bilateral relations in years, and later Wednesday Russia ordered its Washington
ambassador back to Moscow for urgent consultations in an unprecedented move in
recent diplomatic history.
Earlier on Thursday, Putin mocked the US leader’s remarks,
saying “it takes one to know one” and wished 78-year-old Biden good health.
(AFP)
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles