Europa League: Arsenal Stagger Into Quarters As Tottenham Crash Out

Arsenal on Thursday made it to the quarter-final of the Europa League despite losing 1-0 to Greek side Olympiacos in a second leg Round of 16 game.

The Gunners had one week ago defeated them 1-3, giving Mikel Arteta’s side a 3-2 aggregate win. Today’s result means the North London side took a step closer to winning the competition they reached the final in 2019.

Olympiacos are down to 10... Ba picks up two quick yellows - one for a foul, the second for throwing the ball away ???? 0-1 ???? (82) | (3-2 agg) ???? #UEL pic.twitter.com/SmoojRA96z — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 18, 2021





Jose Mourinho’s Spurs held a two-goal lead following last week’s first leg in London, but Orsic netted twice in the final half-hour as Croatian champions Dinamo levelled the tie at home.

Dinamo coach Zoran Mamic resigned this week after being sentenced to four years and eight months in jail for multi-million euro fraud involving Luka Modric’s move to Tottenham and other transfers.

However, Orsic curled in a marvellous shot from the corner of the area to give Dinamo the lead on 62 minutes and then capped off a fine team move with a thumping finish to send the match to extra time.

Orsic completed his treble in style as he ran past three players and hammered a low drive beyond Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris from the edge of area on 106 minutes.

Harry Kane nearly snatched a late goal that would have put Spurs through on away goals but his effort was clawed out by Dinamo goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Spanish side Granada extended their debut run in European competition, going through 3-2 overall, despite a 2-1 loss to Norway’s Molde in Budapest.

Roma also progressed as a 2-1 victory courtesy of two goals from Real Madrid loanee Borja Mayoral against Shakhtar Donetsk in Kiev wrapped up a 5-1 win on aggregate.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to face his former club as AC Milan host Manchester United at the San Siro following a 1-1 draw in England last week.

