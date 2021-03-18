Europa League: Arsenal Stagger Into Quarters As Tottenham Crash Out
Ba picks up two quick yellows - one for a foul, the second for throwing the ball away
???? 0-1 ???? (82) | (3-2 agg)
???? #UEL pic.twitter.com/SmoojRA96z— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 18, 2021
Jose Mourinho’s Spurs held a two-goal lead following last week’s first leg in London, but Orsic netted twice in the final half-hour as Croatian champions Dinamo levelled the tie at home.
Dinamo coach Zoran Mamic resigned this week after being
sentenced to four years and eight months in jail for multi-million euro fraud
involving Luka Modric’s move to Tottenham and other transfers.
However, Orsic curled in a marvellous shot from the corner
of the area to give Dinamo the lead on 62 minutes and then capped off a fine
team move with a thumping finish to send the match to extra time.
Orsic completed his treble in style as he ran past three
players and hammered a low drive beyond Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris from
the edge of area on 106 minutes.
Harry Kane nearly snatched a late goal that would have put
Spurs through on away goals but his effort was clawed out by Dinamo goalkeeper
Dominik Livakovic.
Spanish side Granada extended their debut run in European
competition, going through 3-2 overall, despite a 2-1 loss to Norway’s Molde in
Budapest.
Roma also progressed as a 2-1 victory courtesy of two goals
from Real Madrid loanee Borja Mayoral against Shakhtar Donetsk in Kiev wrapped
up a 5-1 win on aggregate.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to face his former club as AC
Milan host Manchester United at the San Siro following a 1-1 draw in England
last week.
