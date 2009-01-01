I hawked fufu, farmed while in Nigeria -Kamaru Usman
- 3 hours 13 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Kamaru Usman, Nigerian-American mixed martial artist, says he used to hawk fufu while residing in Auchi, Edo state. The 33-year-old ...
Kamaru Usman, Nigerian-American mixed martial artist, says
he used to hawk fufu while residing in Auchi, Edo state.
The 33-year-old brought this revelation to light during an
interview with ChannelsTV’s Gist Nigeria on Wednesday.
Usman also revealed that he farmed in the village and sold
petty products for his mother as the family tried wallowing out of the puddle
of poverty.
“We grew up in the village. We farmed. I used to hawk Akpu
on my head. I put hot Akpu on my head,” he said.
“It’s a struggle every day: How you gonna eat next week,
next month. We owned a small store where we sold clothes and shoes and
everything that sells. My mom was a hustler.”
The family, however, moved to Texas in the United States
when Usman was 8 years.
Kamaru, nicknamed The Nigerian Nightmare, also talked about
Samira, his daughter, and her little interest in working out in the gym with
him.
He, however, insisted that she will be trained in the basic
moves that are necessary for self-defense.
“From about 6 months and 3 and half years of her life, she
went to the gym with me every day. Then she hit about 5 years and then she
started saying, ‘you know I’m not going to do this sport, daddy.’ I have
accepted that,” he added.
“She’s got her thing: gymnastics. Just for self-defense,
Jujitsu. But she must know how to control the situation if anything happens.”
Usman remains undefeated since he fought his way into the
UFC. He will be facing Jorge Masvidal, another undefeated juggernaut, on April
24.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles