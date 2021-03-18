Home | News | General | Anambra CP confirms death of policeman in Anaocha attack

The Police in Anambra State have confirmed the killing of one of its men by unknown gunmen in the state, Thursday evening. The state police ...





The Police in Anambra State have confirmed the killing of one of its men by unknown gunmen in the state, Thursday evening.

The state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed this to newsmen in a press release.

He said the attackers who were yet to be identified, came in three Sienna vehicles, numbering over 20 and engaged the policemen in a shooting match, injuring two personnel in the process.

Ikenga said the injured men were later were taken to the hospital, while one of them was confirmed dead.

His confirmation release read, “There was attack on Police patrol team at Okacha junction Neni, Anaocha LGA by yet to be identified gunmen while on nipping point today 18/3/2021 at about 4:30pm.

“The hoodlums numbering over twenty with three Sienna buses and motorcycles engaged the police in a gun-duel which lasted for over 30mins before reinforcements from the State headquarters forcing the hoodlums to escape.

“As a result, two police operatives sustained gunshot injuries and rushed to the hospital for medical attention, where one was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“The Commissioner of police CP MB Kuryas visited the scene for on the spot assessment. Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing and effort is being intensified in order to unravel perpetrators of the heinous act and bring them to book,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General