BREAKING: Igboho: Arewa youths give Yorubas 72 hours to leave North

Igboho: Arewa youths give Yorubas 72 hours to leave North
The Arewa Youth Assembly, AYA, has given Mr. Sunday Igboho
72 hours to move his Yoruba people from the north or be forced to take
necessary actions by personally taking the responsibility of getting them back
home.
The group explained, “We are hereby giving him the ultimatum
of 72 hours to move his people out or we will be forced to take necessary
actions by personally taking the responsibility of getting his people back
home.”
Mohammed Salihu Danlami, Speaker, Arewa Youth Assembly, in a
statement, noted that the entity of Nigeria is nonnegotiable and called on all
stakeholders in the country to reject anything that would cause confusion in
the land.
He lamented, “One Mr. Sunday Igboho issued a press statement in which he was quoted as saying enough is enough that the time for Yoruba nation is now, they will no longer accommodate and accept the presence of Northerners.”
The group noted, “This is despite the fact that the
constitution of the country has made it crystal clear that any Nigerian can
live in any part of the country irrespective of his or her religious and tribal
placements.”
The Arewa Youth said that it still affirms its position as a
law-abiding civil youth organization, that notwithstanding, it would not fold
its arm and watch innocent Nigerians being threatened by individuals who
clearly have no regard and respect for the law like Mr. Sunday Igboho.
According to the group, “Since it is Igboho who wants his
people out of the North to form a Yoruba nation, we will make it easy for him
by asking Mr. Igboho to provide a means of transportation to convey his people
to the southwest.”
It noted that Mr. Igboho has continuously threatened the lives
and property of northerners residing in the southwest for no reason, adding,
“we have kept quiet for the sake of peace and for respect of the laws of our
country, but as Mr. Igboho rightly said, enough is enough.”
The group called on the northern elders, traditional rulers
and all security agencies to support them in accomplishing the task of
evacuating the Yorubas out of the 19 northern states and the FCT Abuja by
making it a very peaceful exercise devoid of lost of lives and destruction of
properties or hijack by hoodlums to prevent the re-occurrence of the End-SARS
protest.
